Telangana Forest dept raises pitch for arms to its personnel

Hyderabad: Telangana State Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Head of the Forest Force (PCCF-HoFF) RM Dobriyal said that the suggestions to arm forest staff and to set up 30 forest police stations in the first phase were few of the proposals the department is going to send to the state government for approval.

Addressing the field-level officials engaged in forest protection through video conference, he said that the state government is committed to the security and protection of the forest officials. And, protection of the forest will remain the first priority of the officials.

PCCF said chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has said the state government is committed to the security of the forest officials, and the DGP has also given clear instructions on the coordination and cooperation between the forest and police departments. Further, the department will be sending proposals to give weapons to the forest officials and establishing 30 forest police stations, with 18-member staff in each station. Similarly, he assured stringent action against the accused involved in the forest crimes. The proposal is also likely to include suggestions related to new appointments, and requirements of vehicles.

Dobriyal said that the state government has focussed on the loss being caused to the forest wealth by Gutti Koya tribal people and is taking steps to prevent the same.

He said that the state government would take necessary steps based on priority to address the issue of Podu cultivation and asked forest officials to involve in the process.

Besides, he asked the forest officials to take the message of 'Jangal Bachao, Jangal Badhao' to the people with the support of the people's representatives for the protection of the forests.