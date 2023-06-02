Telangana Formation Day 2023: Here are the wishes from leaders and officials

On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as it is the tenth anniversary of the state.

The state government has decided to grandly organize the decade celebrations for three weeks from June 2 as the state enters its tenth year. As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at the State Secretariat at 10.30 am on Friday.

The government has ordered the officers and staff of the HODs to unfurl the national flag at the offices of the heads of departments under all the departments at 7.30 am and then participate in the festivities at the secretariat.

Meanwhile, we are here to collate the wishes extended by the people on the occasion of Telangana state formation day.





“No Guts, No Glory

No Legend, No Story”



This was a gutsy statement👇made by Sri KCR 22 years ago on 17th May, 2001



As #TelanganaTurns10 lets recollect the people’s movement, a hard fought battle fraught with struggles and sacrifices



Now under the able leadership of the leader… pic.twitter.com/2dHxr7KjnI — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 1, 2023





Warmest wishes on the glorious occasion of Telangana Formation Day!



Under the visionary leadership of CM Sri KCR, may Telangana continue to flourish, prosper, and achieve new heights of success. 🎉🌟#TelanganaTurns10 #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/ToKMl25vvf — BRS Party (@BRSparty) June 2, 2023





Wishing everyone a memorable Telangana Formation Day filled with joy, unity, and a bright future ahead.#ShanmukhaFoods #Telangana #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/VKxWj6kdBc — Shanmukha Foods (@shanmukhafoods) June 2, 2023





Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the people of the State on the tenth Telangana Formation Day. Hon'ble CM recalled the struggles put up and sacrifices made by the people for the Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movement.#TelanganaTurns10… pic.twitter.com/Laro2J2JaI — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2023









On this Marvellous occasion,

On this Prideful Day,

On this Reminiscent event - I Extend Best Wishes to everyone On ‘Telangana Formation Day’



Many thanks to CM Sri KCR garu who made Telangana & its Development a reality today.@KTRBRS #TelanganaTurns10 #TelanganaFormationDay — Guvvala Balaraju (@GBalarajuTrs) June 2, 2023





Heartiest greetings to my brothers & sisters of #Telangana on Statehood Day.



Tributes to the martyrs and salutations to all who participated in the struggle.



I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of Telangana in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/aLoiGZLEZq — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 2, 2023





Telangana Government is commemorating the State's unprecedented progress in a grand and befitting manner by way of Decennial Celebrations (Dashabdi Utsavalu). #TelanganaTurns10 #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/U9hsKHxkYk — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 1, 2023













On Telangana Formation Day, wishing the state endless growth and boundless happiness.#HappyTelanganaFormationDay#TelanganaState pic.twitter.com/LZiLViaVSL — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) June 2, 2023





On Telangana Formation Day, we wish the people of the newest state of India.



It was the UPA government's role in carving out the new state, under the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi, who took the decision keeping in mind the aspirations and dreams of the people of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/wkwk3rNuY5 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 2, 2023











