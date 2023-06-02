Live
Telangana Formation Day 2023: Here are the wishes from leaders and officials
On the occasion of Telangana State formation day today i.e. June 2, fervour marks across the state with people gearing up for massive celebrations as it is the tenth anniversary of the state.
The state government has decided to grandly organize the decade celebrations for three weeks from June 2 as the state enters its tenth year. As part of the celebrations, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at the State Secretariat at 10.30 am on Friday.
The government has ordered the officers and staff of the HODs to unfurl the national flag at the offices of the heads of departments under all the departments at 7.30 am and then participate in the festivities at the secretariat.
Meanwhile, we are here to collate the wishes extended by the people on the occasion of Telangana state formation day.