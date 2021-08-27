Telangana: Formation of party executive committee begins on September 2, says KTR

The TRS party working President KTR said that the formation of TRS village and ward committees will begin with the flag festival across Telangana from September 2. He said that the Chief Minister KCR will participate in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi office building construction land puja in Delhi and asserted that the formation of village and town committees would have to be completed within ten days from that day.



KTR said TRS party zonal and town working committees would be set up within the next few weeks. He said a new state executive committee would be formed later, along with the district executive committee, and reiterated that the entire organisational construction process will be completed by the end of September. The minister said that a special policy is being adopted in Hyderabad. He also said that district committees would also be set up in Hyderabad.



KTR said that to be a good member of any committee, all of them should be active members of the party. KTR said 50 percent of women and backward classes would be given a chance. KTR further explained that social media committees will also be set up and said steps would be taken to hoist TRS flags in every village and ward on September 2. KTR held a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad today to brief the party cadre on the action plan drawn up for the latest TRS state executive meetings.



Responding to Revanth Reddy and Malla Reddy controversy, KTR fumed at The former for making such filthy comments and termed him Chandrababu Benami. He questioned why do we have to spare that undemocratic criticism.