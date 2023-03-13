Telangana: Four dead after a car rams into lorry in Nizamabad

A fatal road accident took place in Nizamabad district late on Sunday night on the National Highway No. 44 in the suburb of Chandrayan Palli in Indalwai mandal where a car hit a heavy truck from behind at high speed leaving four persons traveling in the car die on the spot. Police have identified the deceased as belonging to Biloliki area of Maharashtra.



The police shifted the dead bodies to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem. The police informed the family members of the deceased about the accident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.



The police have confirmed that over speeding was the cause of the accident. More details about this accident are yet to be known.

