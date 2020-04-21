Telangana gets 56 new cases of Coronavirus

Hyderabad: As many as 56 new Coronavirus positive cases were registered in Telangana State till 8 pm on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin issued by Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, with the addition of 56 new cases on Wednesday, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the State has increased to 928.

Since 194 persons have been cured and discharged so far, including eight on Tuesday, the total number of Active Cases has increased to 711. No deaths were reported today and the death toll has remained 23.

Of 56 cases, 26 cases are from Suryapet, 19 from Hyderabad, three from Nizamabad, two each from Gadwal and Adilabad and one each from Khammam, Medchal, Warangal and Ranga Reddy districts.