Telangana Government and UNICEF launch innovation program for College students in the State

Hyderabad: In the lines of engaging the college youth of the state for solving rural problems, Government of Telangana through Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Education Dept., UNICEF India, Inqui-Lab Foundation, and Yuwaah, curated the program Youth for Social Impact. The first-of-its-kind program brings together undergraduate youth to address ground-level social issues of our society through human-centric designs and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Shri, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS, Secretary to Government, Education Dept., along with Meital Rusdia, Chief Field Officer for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, UNICEF India, launched the poster of the program and called out all the students from Technical and Degree colleges to innovate for the grassroots. Also present at the launch are representatives from Telangana State