Telangana Government Announces Holiday Schedule for 2026

The Telangana state government has unveiled its holiday calendar for 2026, defining a total of 27 regular holidays and 26 optional holidays. This announcement was made by the General Administration Department under the directives of Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.

State government offices and schools will observe only the 27 regular holidays listed in the official order, while Sundays and second Saturdays will remain non-working days as per usual practice.

The confirmed regular holidays include:

- Sankranti (January 15)

- Republic Day (January 26)

- Holi (March 3)

- Ugadi (March 19)

- Eid-ul-Fitr/Ramadan (March 21)

- Sri Rama Navami (March 27)

- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14)

- Eid-ul-Adha/Bakrid (May 27)

- Bonalu (August 10)

- Independence Day (August 15)

- Vinayaka Chavithi (September 14)

- Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra (October 20)

- Diwali (November 8)

- Christmas (December 25)

Additionally, the optional holidays for 2026 encompass:

- New Year's Day (January 1)

- Kanuma (January 16)

- Sri Panchami (January 23)

- Mahavir Jayanti (March 31)

- Buddha Pournami (May 1)

- Naraka Chaturdashi (November 8)

- Christmas Eve (December 24)