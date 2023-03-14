Telangana Government, BRS party machinery gear up to hold mega events

Hyderabad: Besides the State government, the BRS party has geared up to make a grand success 'mega events' like, unveiling of the India's tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, state-of-the-art new Secretariat building and the giant martyrs' memorial, to be organised between April and June this year.

Mobilisation of dalits in large number to witness the unveiling of the 125-foot Ambedkar statue and to attend the public meeting, identifying veteran fighters who participated in the first and second phase Telangana movement for the inauguration of the martyrs memorial and identification of party leaders to be invited for the inauguration of the Secretariat are the major responsibilities entrusted to selected BRS leaders on Monday. BRS working President KT Rama Rao finalised the names of leaders as in-chrages to every district and instructed them to start preparations for the events in Hyderabad.

It may be mentioned here that the Ambedkar statue would be unveiled on his birth anniversary, April 14, and the Secretariat and martyrs memorial will be inaugurated on April 30 and June 1 respectively. The party leadership has set the target to every district in-charge to mobilise crowd. The party has announced flag hoisting on the occasion of the Formation Day on April 25. There will be meetings to celebrate the day of the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16.

KTR held a teleconference with the district leaders giving necessary instructions for taking up various programmes in next four months. A special team will be coordinating with the district president, local MLAs for organising the programmes. The special team of in-charges has been asked to get in touch with the district ministers and MLAs, hold meetings and plan the programmes.

The party leaders have also been asked to strengthen the student wing by organising meetings with the Inter and degree students. A meeting is to be organised at Telangana Bhavan where the district leaders in coordination with the in-charges will be giving a report on the programmes planned, said a BRS leader.

The in-charges appointed include T Ravinder Rao ( for Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal), PallaRajeshwar Reddy (Medchal), Kadiyam Srihari (Nalgonda), P Srinivas Reddy (Vikarabad), L Ramana (Ranga Reddy), T Banu Prasad (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Venkatrami Reddy (Sangareddy), Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet), Y Mallesh (Medak), B Venkateshwarlu (Siddipet), M S Prabhakar (Hanamkonda and Warangal), V Gangadhar Goud (Nirmal and Adilabad), Naradasu Laxman (Mancherial and Asifabad), P Satish (Mahabubabad), D Sravan Kumar (Hyderabad