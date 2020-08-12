Telangana Government claims cash reward paid to martyr, High Court demands proof

Hyderabad: The High Court Chief Justice Bench on Tuesday heard a taken up public interest litigation converting the letter of Kasturi Pavan, who informed the court that Lance Naik Mohd Feroz Khan was killed during Pakistani firing at LoC in Poonch District of Jammu and Kashmir in 2013.



The State government had promised a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh and is yet to be given to the family of Late Lance Naik. The petitioner requested the Court to direct the State government to pay the remaining amount of Rs 29, 76, 750 to the family of late Feroz Khan.

GP Santosh Kumar informed the Court that on July 31 the State government has credited an amount of Rs 29, 76, 750 in the account of Late Feroz Khan's Wife.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan pointed out that the Government has responded after a notice has been issued by this Court. 'Moreover, where is the proof which the Government claims have credited the amount into the account of the Wife of Late Lance Naik? How can the Court believe you, the Court needs the proof', CJ stated. GP Santosh Kumar requested the Bench to give two days of time to produce the proof of documents before the Court. For further hearing, the matter was adjourned to August 19.

Industries indulging in groundwater pollution should be impleaded: HC

The High Court on Tuesday heard a PIL filed by Marri Gopal Reddy seeking to direct the State government in removing the polluting heavy crushers and cement ready mix concrete heavy industries in and around the village of Vattinagulapally, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District and not to allow the dumping of garbage in and around the village.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan said that those who are operating the crusher machines have promised that they will remove the machines and are still functioning, thereby causing a health hazard to the villagers. Interestingly the operators of the crusher machines have not been impleaded as party responsible in the case, CJ pointed out.

CJ bench queried with the petitioner's counsel Md. Aslam why the owners of the polluting industries have not been made a party to the PIL and insisted that those industries which are indulging in groundwater pollution should be impleaded as a party respondent. The Bench made it amply clear that without hearing those industries, the Bench will not pass any orders.

CJ Chauhan says, 'If tomorrow, the industries which are alleged to have been creating air pollution and groundwater pollution inform the Court that they do possess valid permissions issued by the PCB and other departments, then any orders passed by the Court will be futile. Further, the Court directed the petitioner to implead owners of the polluting industries as respondents to the PIL. The CJ bench directed the registry to post the matter after two weeks.