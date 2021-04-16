Telangana government committed to farmers welfare: Eatala Rajender

Karimnagar: The State government was committed to the welfare of farming community, stated Health Minister Eatala Rajender after inaugurating grain purchasing centre at agricultural market yard in Huzurabad on Friday. District Collector K Shashanka also present on the occasion.

The Minister assured that the last grain also will be purchased at minimum support price. Stating that every village in Huzurabad division has a grain purchasing centre, he informed that the government will purchase grains for the next month or a month-and-a-half.

Advising the farmers to dry the harvested grain and bring quality grain and sell the same with not more than 17 per cent moisture, Rajender said that steps were being taken to unload grains immediately.

Later the Minister along with Collector Shashanka inspected the site for integrated market in Bornapally village of Huzurabad mandal and observed vaccination programme at Regional Health Centre in Huzurabad.

The Minister was accompanied by Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, District Civil Supplies Officer Suresh Reddy, RDO Ben Shalom, MPP, ZPTC, Market Committee Chairman and others.