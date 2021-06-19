Telangana Government Decides To Lift The Lockdown In The State

The Cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown in Telangana completely. The lockdown, which lasted from May 12 to June 19, was completely lifted by the Telangana government. The Central government has issued new guidelines on the lifting of the lockdown. It has been revealed that these unlock guidelines will come into effect from today. Government offices, Metro and RTC services will be open as usual.

Unlock in Telangana will come into effect immediately. With that, RTC buses and metro trains will run as usual. Cinema halls, gym centres, clubs, pubs, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, business and commercial complexes will be open from tomorrow. However, the government has suggested that the mask must be worn and maintaining physical distance is a must in the crowd. There were speculations that a curfew would actually be imposed at night. However, the government gave the green signal to unlock at once. With this, government offices, RTC buses and metro services will run as usual. Lockdown was imposed for 38 days in the second wave. Lockdown relaxations started in instalments from May 12 to June 19.

The Cabinet directed the Department of Education to start educational institutions of all categories from July 1. The state cabinet has decided to go with the unlock decision with the main aim of endangering public life. It also warned people not to be careless with corona as lockdown is lifted.

On the other hand, although the central government suggested that the lockdown should be lifted in installments, the Telangana government lifted the lockdown completely. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned that there will be a third wave danger, but the Telangana government ignored it. The Center has expressed concern over the unlocking of states. The unlock process is already underway in states like Delhi. The Telangana government has now taken a similar decision. The central government asked to decide on the unlock only after the health department gives a clear report about the present situation. Not only that, the Center is concerned that the markets are becoming congested with the easing of sanctions in some states.