Telangana government files a special leave petition against the projects taken up on river Krishna

Hyderabad: Telangana Government intensified efforts to stop AP Government from taking up " illegal " Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme and the enhancement of the Pothireddypadu Head regulator capacity. The TS government on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition before Supreme Court through e filing against the projects taken up on river Krishna.

The TS government requested the Apex Court to stop Andhra government from taking up the projects. It argued the AP was taking up the projects against the spirit of AP Reorganization act.

The Telangana state has strongly opposed the AP move to construct the new projects without seeking permission from the Central Water Commission and Apex Council.