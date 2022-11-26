Telangana government gives nod to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts

Hyderabad: In a big bonanza for government job aspirants, the Telangana government has given its nod to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts in various departments by direct recruitment, which will be taken up by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The Commission will separately issue department-wise notifications soon after they receive complete details on vacant positions, in the rank of junior accountant and junior assistant posts at various departments.

"The Telangana government, under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the leader who is serving and fulfilling the promises and wishes, accorded permission for filling up a huge number of posts. Best wishes to aspirants," Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.

As per the orders issued on Friday, 429 junior accountant posts are vacant in the Finance and Municipal Administration departments, another 1,862 ward officer posts in Municipal Administration and 18 posts of junior auditors in Finance departments are vacant and were also approved for recruitment.

Similarly, a total of 6,859 junior assistant posts are vacant in various departments and this included 44 in Agriculture and Co-operation, two in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, 307 in BC Welfare, 72 in Civil Supplies, two in Energy, 23 in Environment and Forests, 46 in Finance, five in General Administration, 338 Health and Medical, 742 in Higher Education, 133 in Home, seven in Industries and Commerce, 51 in Irrigation, 128 in Labour and Employment, 191 in Minorities Welfare, 601 in Municipal Administration, 1,245 in Panchayat Raj, two in Planning, 2,077 in revenue, 474 in SC Development, 97 in Secondary Education, 20 in Transport, Roads and Buildings and 221 in Tribal Welfare and 18 in Women and Child Development departments among others.