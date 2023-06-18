Telangana government has lots to show what it has achieved

Warangal: Yes, the BRS has guts to defend why it is organising the decennial celebrations, IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said. Telangana government has a lot to show what it had achieved in the last nine years, he said, refuting the Opposition parties’ criticism. Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday, KTR reeled out welfare and developmental works initiated by the BRS Government.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the tribals - Maava Naate Maava Raaj (our village, our rule) – by turning thandas into gram panchayats and providing reservations to rule them.

Telangana is the first State in the country to provide 100 per cent protected drinking water connection. The 30 per cent national level awards received by Telangana from the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry indicate the kind of development taking place in the State. Education or health or any other sector, Telangana made a rapid progress, KTR said.

The volume of agricultural products in Telangana was 65 lakh MT in 2014, and now it has gone up to 3.50 lakh MT. Telangana stands second to Punjab in the production of paddy, he said. IT exports increased to Rs 2.41 lakh crore from Rs 56,000 crore, KTR said. He also mentioned Aasara pensions, Kalyanalami/Shadi Mubarak etc.

Don’t you think that all these factors are not enough to celebrate the decennial of the Telangana formation, KTR questioned the Opposition?

He predicted that the BRS would make a clean sweep in the next elections in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Earlier, KTR laid the foundation stone for the construction of an integrated district offices complex and an Inner Ring Road (IRR) and a modern bus station in Warangal.