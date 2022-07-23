Telangana Government issues orders to fill 2,440 vacancies in Education department

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Friday issued orders for recruiting 2,440 vacancies in the Education and State Archives departments. Of the total, 1,523 vacancies are in the Commissionerate of Intermediate, 544 in Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, 359 in Commissionerate of Technical Education, eight in Directorate of State Archives and Research Institute and 6 in Directorate of State Archives and District Gazetteers.

In a tweet, State Finance minister T Harish Rao said that "It's raining jobs in Telangana for government job aspirants as notification for another 2,440 vacancies in Education & Archives departments was issued on Friday. So far, the Finance department has given orders for 49,428 jobs through direct recruitment.