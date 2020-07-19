Telangana government launches e-office system in six departments

The Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday launched e-office system in various government departments in secretariat in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The six departments include General Administration, Prohibition and Excise, Commercial Taxes, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Women and Child welfare and Panchayat Raj and rural development (PR&RD).

Somesh Kumar said that the e-office system is quite beneficial as it ensures greater transparency. With the e-office coming into existence, unnecessary paperwork will be avoided which in turn saves a lot of time. With the new system, every appeal and representation becomes accountable, he said. He further said that around 1,600 officials will work under e-office immediately and dispose of their files.

The new system allows the officials to work safely as all the files can be disposed of electronically.

The E-office system has been designed under the Digital India Programme by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It will be extended to the other departments in a phased manner. The officials of the respective department can now login into the e-office system using their username and password. The system ensures secure transmission of files and operations and further prevents tampering of files.

Also, the department heads can keep a track on the movement files. The newly launched system also allows the officials to work from home through a secured network during the current crisis.