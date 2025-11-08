Telangana Government Launches Major Road Infrastructure Initiative

Live
The Telangana Government has commenced an ambitious road construction initiative with a total budget of ₹60,799 crore. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for approving the necessary funding for this extensive project.
Describing the initiative as an unprecedented milestone in Telangana's history, Reddy asserted that the state is poised to become a hub for multinational corporations, thanks to improved infrastructure. Notably, ₹10,400 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, which will be upgraded to an eight-lane thoroughfare.
In addition, ₹36,000 crore has been allocated for the construction of the RRR project, which Reddy labelled a transformative endeavour for the state. Plans include building new roads in villages lacking connectivity and converting single roads into double lanes.
Furthermore, ₹11,399 crore has been set aside for the HAM project, with tenders expected to be issued shortly. An investment of ₹8,000 crore has been allocated for a 52 km stretch of the Mannanur-Srisailam elevated corridor. Minister Reddy also announced a ₹20,000 crore allocation for the Future City - Amaravati - Bandaru Port Greenfield Highway.