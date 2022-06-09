Telangana Government planning to celebrate 200 years of Urdu journalism

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mohmood Ali on Wednesday informed that the State government is planning to celebrate a grand festival to mark for the completion of 200 years of Urdu journalism.



The Minister held a meeting with some prominent personalities at his residence and discussed about the proposed arrangements to make the event a grand success.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister congratulated the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJ) for taking the initiative to celebrate the festival and promised that he would extend all the support on behalf of the State government for making the event a grand success.

Mahmood Ali said that he will bring the matter to the notice of Tourism and Culture Minister Srinivas Goud on the proposal of celebrating the 200 years of Urdu journalism at Ravindra Bharathi in the city. On the occasion, the Minister asked the representatives to constitute a committee on the celebrations and prepare guidelines in this regard.