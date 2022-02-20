Telangana Government sanctioned Rs 3,000 cr for schools: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Kothagudem: The State government has sanctioned Rs 3000 crore for 9,123 schools under the prestigious programme of Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Puvvada attended a review meeting on Mana Ooru- Mana Badi programme in the city on Sunday. District Collector Anudeep D, Government Whip Rega Kanatha Rao, MLAs Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Hari Priya, Mecha Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, and district officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on occasion, the Minister said that for strengthening the facilities in all the schools, the government is conducting Mana Ooru and Mana Badi programme.

In this financial year, the government has allocated funds for 368 schools in first phase under the scheme in the district. He said the engineering officers should monitor all the works and take every mandal as a unit. He urged the NRIs and various organisations to participate in the programme and give good support.