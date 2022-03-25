Telangana Government seeks to fill contract posts in KMC, MGM Hospital

Hyderabad: At a time when there is an effort to fill vacancies in various departments, the State government has invited applications for posts of assistant professors of various specialities and civil assistant surgeons on 'contract basis' for KMC/MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The government has issued a release inviting applications for 20 each posts of assistant professors general medicine, paediatrics, general surgery, anaesthesia, OBG and civil assistant surgeons besides assistant professor (orthopaedics)15 posts.

The applications can be had from March 26; the last date to send them is April 11. The selected candidates will receive consolidated pay of Rs 1.25 lakh (assistant professors) and Rs 52,000 (civil assistant surgeons).

According to sources, the government had issued GO 70 on February 9, allowing the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department- Director of Medical Education to engage 765 categories of new services--645 assistant professors and 120 civil assistant surgeons---on contract basis to work in nine medical colleges and hospitals across the State for one year till March 31, 2023.

Govt action draws docs' ire

Healthcare Reforms Doctors' Association President K Mahesh Kumar has questioned the reason for the new services on contract basis for limited time, as per GO 70. He said if the reason was patient load the new contract posts should be converted into permanent sanctioned posts and take up regular recruitment. Otherwise it appears like the government no longer wants to sanction new posts in colleges and would create these new services on contract basis every year. No doctor should agree to join contract recruitment, he said.