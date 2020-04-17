Telangana Government sees red over attacks on doctors

Hyderabad: Attack on a doctor or any medical staff could land you in jail. This was demonstrated as two persons who had resorted to attack on doctors in Osmania Hospital have been sent to remand and cases against another person who attacked doctors in Gandhi Hospital have been booked. He has not been sent to prison, as he tested Covid-19 positive.

It may be mentioned here that of late there have been growing instances of attack on doctors and health staff by patients or their attendants who are undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

According to officials, more than five cases of assaults on doctors by relatives of patients were reported in Hyderabad hospitals ever since the corona outbreak in Telangana.

Though the police had posted necessary personnel at hospitals, the doctors were still not confident that there would be no such incidents.

DGP Mahender Reddy said stringent action against the guilty in attacks on doctors has been initiated under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Disease Act, Telangana Medicare Service Person and Medicare Service Institution Act , 2018, and other relevant provisions of law.

Sufficient bandobust arrangements have been made at all designated hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania, Fever Hospital, etc, which are specialised hospitals for isolation and treatment of patients of coronavirus, he said.

Police officials said the district police authorities have already been instructed to initiate action against those who assault the medical staff, he added.