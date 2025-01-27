Telangana Government Sets Record with Implementation of Four Schemes in a Single Day

Telangana government implemented four welfare schemes in a single day, benefiting a total of 6,87,677 individuals across the state. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to ensuring financial support and social security for farmers, laborers, and the underprivileged.

Under the flagship Rythu Bharosa scheme, ₹579 crore was directly credited into the accounts of 4.41 lakh farmers and agricultural laborers. This financial assistance aims to strengthen the rural economy and empower the farming community.

Additionally, the Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa scheme extended support to 18,180 beneficiaries, providing a safety net for vulnerable families. In another major step, 51,912 new ration cards were issued, ensuring access to essential food supplies for eligible families.

The government also took strides in housing development, benefiting 72,000 individuals through the Indiramma Illu initiative. This program focuses on providing affordable housing to those in need, addressing one of the critical necessities for marginalized communities.

By rolling out these four schemes simultaneously, the Telangana government has reaffirmed its dedication to social welfare and inclusive growth, reaching out to a diverse spectrum of beneficiaries in a single day.