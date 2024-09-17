Telangana Government to Announce New Policy for SMEs Tomorrow

Live
Highlights
The state government will introduce a new policy for small and medium businesses tomorrow. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti, and Minister Sridhar Babu will officially announce the policy.
Hyderabad: The state government will introduce a new policy for small and medium businesses tomorrow. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti, and Minister Sridhar Babu will officially announce the policy.
The new policy aims to help small and medium-sized businesses grow by providing support and resources. The government hopes this will boost the state’s economy and create more jobs.
Government will explain the main features of the policy, including incentives for business owners and entrepreneurs. This is part of the government’s efforts to improve the industrial sector and promote economic development.
