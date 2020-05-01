Telangana government to continue distribution of foodgrains, cash benefits in May too

Hyderabad: Even as Telangana is reeling under financial crisis, the State government is set to spend Rs 2500 crore exclusively for the distribution of foodgrains and cash benefit to the 85 lakh white ration card holders for the second consecutive month in May.

The government has decided to supply 12 kg rice to each member and Rs 1500 financial assistance to each family of white ration card holder from May 2 .

On a pilot basis, one kg Red Gram pulses will also be supplied to white care holder in four districts. After facing many challenges in the disbursement of financial aid, government has made necessary arrangements including the use of postal department to reach the benefit at the door steps of the beneficiaries in the second month of the distribution programme.

Rice will be supplied to the cars holders at all Fair Price shops and money will be also deposited in bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Those who do not have bank accounts will get money directly from the postal service.

Nearly, 87.55 lakh card holders will avail the benefit and registered rice supply will continue till May end in view of lock down restrictions.

Free Red Gram supply will be taken up in Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Warangal Rural and Medak districts. State civil supplies authorities said that National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India dispatched 3,233 metric tonnes of Red gram so far.

Once the state receives remaining 5000metric tonnes of stock, red gram will be supplied to all white ration card holders. Officials said that government is incurring Rs 2500 crore exclusively for the distribution of food grains and cash benefit to the needy.

All the fair shop owners were warned of stringent action if they commit any irregularities in the distribution of benefit.