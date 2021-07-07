Telangana government to discuss water-sharing issue in Parliament

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to fight for justice on water-sharing issues pending with Andhra Pradesh on all platforms, including during the ensuing Parliament session and also before Krishna River Management Board, Central Water Agencies and Tribunals.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a high-level meeting with irrigation officials on water-sharing disputes on Tuesday and discussed the strategy to address every issue, including the AP government's strong objection on hydel power generation at Srisailam power house in Telangana.

The meeting has resolved that Telangana would not deprive of river water by utilising its share of water from river Krishna and Godavari.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to argue the case strongly before the River Boards, Tribunals and courts on Telangana's right in the utilisation of water.