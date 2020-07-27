Telangana: Fish seedlings will be distributed across the state this year from August 5, said minister for animal husbandry, Talansani Srinivas Yadav. The government is spending Rs 50 crore to release fish seedlings into 24,000 lakes and rivers across the state, he said.

Speaking at a review meeting, the minister also said that over 5 crore prawn seeds will be also released into 78 water resources. "In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the necessary precautionary measures will be taken when releasing the fish seedlings into the water," the minister said adding that several ministers, MPs, MLAs and local representatives will participate in the distribution programme.

Further, the minister said that the government will soon release the pending insurances related to phase II of cattle distribution.

"The government will also embark works related to the construction of mega-dairy. Since the formation of Telangana, the government-run Vijaya dairy has yielding good profits. Keeping it mind, it is decided to expand Vijaya outlets across the state," Talasani added.