Telangana government to give thrust to food processing units: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a meeting at her camp office on Wednesday. DCCB Chairman B Manohar Reddy, DCMS Chairman P Krishna Reddy, Vice- Chairmen K Sathiah, R Madhukaran, CEO P Prabhakar attended the meeting.



On the occasion, the minister said officials that the government has decided to give priority to food processing, agricultural mechanisation and construction of godowns. She also said that Agriculture Automation increases the productivity of agricultural machinery by increasing efficiency, reliability, and precision, and reducing the need of human intervention.

Godowns should be constructed across the district for the storage of agricultural products. She also said that the NABARD is ready to provide loans for the construction of godowns, the minister instructed the officials to prepare a report regarding this.