Telangana Government to launch another phase of Haritha Haram programme tomorrow

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavala, the Telangana Government has made elaborate arrangements to undertake a special Haritha Haram programme on August 21 in the State. The government has issued detailed instructions to make this special Haritha Haram programme a success. The government will take all measures to make the public representatives of local bodies, officials, government employees and all sections of people participate in this programme and make it successful.

The State government has undertaken the Haritha Haram programme with the objective of increasing the green cover of the State from 24 per cent to 33 per cent. Currently, the green area in the State has increased by 7.6 per cent and till now the area has reached 31.6 per cent.

As part of the Haritha Haram, 264 crore saplings have already been planted across the State so far. The government aims to plant 19.54 crore saplings in the eighth phase. Clear instructions were given to all district collectors, district forest department officials, HMDA, GHMC officials regarding program details, plant distribution etc to take up mass plantation on the specific day. Arrangements were made to plant trees on a large scale in villages, towns, communal areas, vacant lots, ponds and irrigation project areas in order to make the entire land of Telangana tremble.

With the forest conservation and regeneration measures undertaken by the Telangana state government, the greenery and environment in the State was revived. The State of Telangana has become a model in the country due to the success of the Haritha Haram programme undertaken by the government. Officials of other States are studying the details of the Haritha Haram program and are taking forest conservation measures in their respective States.