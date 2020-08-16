Telangana Government to provide international marketing facility for agriculture produce: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that the government is planning to provide marketing to the agricultural produce, of which production has increases in the State thanks to the availability of water.



The Planning Board vice chairman was speaking in the webinar on 'International Business and Economic Development post COVID19'. He said that the State is becoming greener with the long-sighted view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who designed and executed projects like Kaleshwaram and others. Because of availability of water, the agriculture production has gone up in the State. He said that the government is striving for an international marketing facility to the agricultural produce for the crops like paddy, cotton, maize, chili as there was a need to support the farmers. Vinod Kumar said that Covid19 had affected all regions and jurisdictions very adversely.

"There will be many new challenges that we will need to identify, map and tackle as a part of the government's commitment to balance its social justice and social welfare programs with growth and revenues generation policies. Most experts agree that the gloom that has enveloped the World at the moment will sooner or later get dispelled," said Vinod.

Vinod further said that Covid19 would change the way people think and act about economic policies. Telangana will forever be on the lookout to compete for and bring to Telangana all appropriate economic opportunities. There is increasing talk about a great movement towards diversification of production centres away from particular concentrations to a more dispersed model. "Telangana is ideally placed to reap rich benefits from these emerging waves of opportunity," said Vinod.