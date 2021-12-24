Telangana Government urges KRMB to undo 'injustice'

Hyderabad: The State government has urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to look into the water requirements of Telangana as per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award and take initiatives to undo the 'injustice' to the State.

In a letter to KRMB chairman, State Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation -General) Ch Muralidhar said that in the schedule -1 and 2 of the Gazette Notification, Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) was shown as two components namely – SLBC: Intake, Tunnel, Reservoir, and SLBC Additional 10 tmcft intake and appurtenant works.

Muralidhar explained that in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the ayacut under the SLBC was enhanced from three lakh acres to four lakh acres, but the quantum of water utilisation was not increased correspondingly from 30 tmcft.

Hence, the government has increased the quantum of water from 30 to 40 tmcft to commensurate with the increased ayacut. The letter said "the same intake is utilised for all water and no additional intake and appurtenant works are there. He said the same thing was already clarified to the board several times .The government requested the board to remove component number 1.12 from the Schedule 1 and 2 of the Gazette Notification issued by the Centre in July this year.