Telangana Government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore on Dalit welfare, says Harish Rao

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said that the KCR government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore for Dalit empowerment.

He laid the foundation stone for Ambedkar Community Building at Cheryal in Siddipet district. Rs 1.25 crore has been sanctioned for its construction.

By now Rs 50 lakhs have been released, while the rest would be released soon. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ready to empower the SC communities by implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme. For this we have started the programme. The government released funds. In two and half years the KCR government will spend Rs 1 lakh crore for Dalit empowerment," he said.

"No other State is able to implement such schemes," Rao asserted. He said that Telangana under KCR leadership is committed to welfare of Dalits, STs, minorities and all other communities.