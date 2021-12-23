Telangana Government’s rice strategy cuts no ice with farmers

Adilabad: The slugfest between the TRS and the BJP over paddy procurement and the TRS ministers camping in Delhi claiming that they would force the Centre to give a written assurance does not seem to have enthused the farmers in the State. They fear that they may have to either work as farm labour somewhere or look for some other such work in nearby industries.



The District Collectors and other officials are advising farmers to go in for alternative crops. Farmers feel that it is easier said than done. A farmer Rajanna in Nirmal Mandal of Adilabad district told The Hans India that the State Government should have studied the ground situation and advised the farmers accordingly.

They said several options are being given asking them to go in for crops like maize, millets, sorghum, green gram and sesame during rabi season. They said all these years they have been cultivating only paddy as their lands are wetlands. They are not sure whether the soil is suitable for such crops or not. Even if they go in for alternative crop, what is the guarantee that the government would buy the produce? If it does say that they had never committed to buy an alternative crop, what will happen to the farmer? How will he market the alternative crop? They ask.

Another farmer said suppose we go by the government's advice and take up vegetable cultivation like onions will the government assure market support for the farmers? No one is talking about it.

Rudra Somanna of Sarangapur mandal said that he had never tried alternative crop in paddy fields and his eight acres of land is under pond water cultivation and the soil may not support alternative crops because the soil would be wet till January end and it will not be suitable to sow alternate crops.

He said he has no other skills and if forced not to cultivate paddy, the only option for him is to go as a labour or work in some industry to earn his livelihood.

Farmer Shivaiah of Ratnapur Kandly of Nirmal said that his land will not support cultivation of other crops.