Telangana Governor condoles death of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed deep shock and dismay at the passing away of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The Governor said that she was deeply saddened and heartbroken at the sad news of passing away of the legendary singer, musician and versatile artiste SP Balasubrahmanyam.

గాన గంధర్వుడు ఎస్ పి బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం గారి మరణం తీవ్ర దిగ్బ్రాంతిని కలిగించింది.ఆయన పాటలు, ఆయన గాత్రం అజరామరంగా నిలుస్తాయి.ఆయన మరణం దేశానికీ, కళా రంగానికి తీరని లోటు. ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, కోట్లాది అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి.

My rich tributes to the legendary Singer SPB garu. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9mOgfAPKQK — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) September 25, 2020



"Through his inimitable versatility and soulful singing, SPB Garu has mesmerized millions of fans all over the globe for almost five decades by singing more than 40,000 songs in different languages. His songs and singing will remain forever in the memory of people as long as music exists on this planet," the Governor paid tributes.



Tamilisai said that Balasubrahmanyam's demise is a great loss to the nation and to the field of art and music.

She offered her deep condolences to the bereaved family members and millions of fans all over the world. The Governor prayed for strength to the family members to overcome this grief. Eom