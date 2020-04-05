Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan asks people to turn off lights today

Hyderabad: In response to the clarion call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to all the citizens in the State to turn off all the lights in their homes for 9 minutes from 9 pm on Sunday and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights

The Governor requested the people to light up candles or diyas on the day to express solidarity and to demonstrate the country's collective will to fight coronavirus.

She also requested the citizens not to assemble in groups and do not go out on to the roads while participating in the programme and urged them to do it at the doorstep or balconies of their homes.

This will be the solution to break the chain of coronavirus, she added.