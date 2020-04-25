Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan confers with university registrars

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan reviewed with the Registrars of all the State universities, the conduct of online classes, through a video conference held on Friday.

The Registrars stated that they were conducting online classes and around 70% to 80% are the students were attending classes online, and the remaining could not be present due to connectivity problems as they were living in rural and remote areas. Around 80% to 90% of the syllabus for PG students and 70% to 80% syllabus for UG courses had been completed, they informed.

The Registrars said they had directed NSS programmers and volunteers to address this pandemic situation by providing masks and other amenities to the needy people.

Appreciating the efforts of universities in conducting online classes to the students, the Governor advised them to conduct some competitions to stimulate innovative ideas in the young and fertile minds on the current critical situation. She also advised them to instruct all the students to download the Aarogya Setu app for to keep safe from the pandemic.