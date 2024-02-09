Live
- Rohit Roy commends Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s talents
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
Just In
Telangana Governor felicitates Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday for being conferred with Padma Vibhushan.
Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday for being conferred with Padma Vibhushan.
The felicitation function was held at Raj Bhavan. The Governor extended her best wishes for Chiranjeevi's continued success in the future.
Chiranjeevi, who was accompanied by his wife Surekha, thanked the Governor for the felicitation.
The megastar took to 'X' to thank the Governor for hosting him at Raj Bhavan and wishing him on Padma Vibhushan.
"Delighted to have a very enriching conversation with you and Dr Soundararajan," wrote Chiranjeevi.
In another tweet, Chiranjeevi expressed his delight over former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao being conferred Bharat Ratna. He paid tributes to the late leader.
"A true visionary, scholar, polyglot, great statesman, pride of All Telugus, someone whose vision has transformed modern India by ushering in revolutionary economic reforms and laid the foundation for India to become an economic powerhouse, former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao garu being honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' is a matter of immense joy to all Indians and even more for Telugus," reads his post.
"This honor has been long overdue but nothing can be more deserving," he added.