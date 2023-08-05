Telangana Governor invites TSRTC unions for talks through video conferencing

The RTC trade unions have called for a protest at Raj Bhavan to express their dissatisfaction with the behavior of Governor Tamilisai regarding the TSRTC bill. Thousands of RTC workers have gathered at PV Marg near Necklace Road and are proceeding towards Raj Bhavan as part of a rally. Tension is high at Raj Bhavan, and heavy security measures have been put in place by the police. The police are prepared to arrest the protesting workers and have deployed a significant number of personnel along the route from Khairatabad to Somajiguda.

In response to the tense atmosphere, the Governor has reached out to the RTC union leaders and expressed willingness to discuss the issues through a video conference. This development is taking place as RTC workers continue to protest across Telangana against the Governor's stance on the RTC merger bill.

A bandh was observed from 6 am to 8 am on Saturday, during which buses were halted for two hours. RTC workers protested in front of depots in various districts, wearing black badges and raising slogans against the Governor. The workers have warned of severe consequences if the bill is not passed by Sunday.