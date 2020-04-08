Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan feeds migrants at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan is providing free food to migrant labourers at Raj Bhavan during the lockdown period.



Food prepared in Raj Bhavan kitchen was distributed to many poor migrant labourers on Wednesday.

The Raj Bhavan tailors are also stitching cloth masks about 60 to 70 per day and keeping it ready for distribution to the needy people.

On Governor's call, the Red Cross Society volunteers are distributing daily about 3000 food packets to the poor and needy in various parts of twin cities.