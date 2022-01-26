Telangana: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend Republic Day greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. In a message, the Governor said, "Our Constitution came into effect on this very day in the year 1950. Exactly 72 years ago, India became a Republic and the people have the collective power to design their destiny.

This is the day to celebrate our democratic and Republic country and be proud of its sovereignty. I offer my greatest tributes to Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar and other architects of our Constitution, who enshrined the noble principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity." "At a time when the country is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is important for all of us to take forward the spirit of the Republic Day among all sections of the people.

I salute all the frontline warriors of the Covid-19 for their relentless and selfless services since the outbreak of the Covid-19 and for making the vaccination drive a successful one," she said and appealed to all people to be more vigilant and follow all Covid precautions to counter the third wave effectively. The Chief Minister asserted the strengthening of the Federal system in the country.

His Government has stood as a role model in the implementation of welfare and development programmes. He called Telangana people to re-dedicate to the cause of upholding the ideals, rights and values enshrined in the Constitution and extended wishes on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations.

