Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets workers on May Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended May Day greetings to all workers in the State of Telangana and elsewhere in the entire world.

"Today is the day to recognise and rejoice the astounding efforts of all the workers who have given their sweat and blood in building our nation a formidable one.

Let us respect their efforts and salute their hard work", the Governor said in a statement.

"I pray for good health, wealth, and overall well-being of the workers' fraternity.

On this day, let us also take a pledge to follow all the precautions and guidelines given by the governments to stop the spread of the pandemic Covid-19", she added.