Telangana govt. alerted over covid-19 new variant, to conduct screening at Shamshabad airport

The Telangana government has been alerted about the new variant of Corona, BF-7. It has been decided to conduct thermal screening at the Shamshabad Airport for passengers coming from abroad in the wake of increasing cases of Corona around the world.



Meanwhile, six positive cases were reported in Telangana on Wednesday. Currently there are 34 corona active cases in Telangana. Officials sent the positive samples for genome sequencing.



In this background Telangana government has focused on vaccination. On the other hand, the central government has already warned all the state governments to be alert and announced high alert in major airports of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The health department officials are preparing to collect a list of those who have come from abroad in the past few days and conduct tests based on their health characteristics.

Central Health Department officials suggest that those with symptoms of Covid should be in home quarantine. Officials said that if the foreign travelers test positive for corona, the samples will be sent for genome sequencing.