  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana govt. announces holidays for 2024, declares holiday on January 1

Telangana govt. announces holidays for 2024, declares holiday on January 1
x
Highlights

The Telangana government has finalized the list of general and optional holidays for the year 2024.

The Telangana government has finalized the list of general and optional holidays for the year 2024. The state government has announced that there will be a total of 27 general holidays and 25 optional holidays in 2024.

The state government declared a holiday on January 1 on the occasion of New Year and declared February 10 the second Saturday as a working day.

The state government has declared 23 general holidays under Negotiable Instrumental Act. To this extent, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, Shanti Kumari, has issued an order.








Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X