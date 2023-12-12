Live
Telangana govt. announces holidays for 2024, declares holiday on January 1
Highlights
The Telangana government has finalized the list of general and optional holidays for the year 2024. The state government has announced that there will be a total of 27 general holidays and 25 optional holidays in 2024.
The state government declared a holiday on January 1 on the occasion of New Year and declared February 10 the second Saturday as a working day.
The state government has declared 23 general holidays under Negotiable Instrumental Act. To this extent, the Chief Secretary of the State Government, Shanti Kumari, has issued an order.
