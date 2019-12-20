Telangana govt. appoints Chandraiah as SHRC chief, VC Ramulu as Lokayukta

The Telangana State government on Thursday appointed B Chadraiah as the Chairman of State Human Rights Commission and N Ananda Rao, Mohammad Irfan Moinuddin as members. The government also appointed former judge Justice VC Ramulu as Lokayukta and Niranjan Rao as Upa Lokayukta.

In a statement released from the Chief Minister's office said that the committee headed by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has finalised the names of Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta. The Committee members included the Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri (both belonging to AIMIM) respectively, it said.

The recommendations made by the Committee were accepted by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the release said.

Justice VC Ramulu is a native of Achanapalli village of Bodhan Town in Nizamabad. He passed LLB in 1978 from Marathwada University in Aurangabad and sworn in as an additional judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh in December 2002.