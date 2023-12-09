Live
Telangana govt. cancels appointment of advisors to govt.
Highlights
Telangana Chief Secretary (CS) Shanti Kumari has issued an order cancelling the appointments of government advisors appointed during the previous government's tenure.
While seven officers were appointed as advisors in the previous government, the appointments of Somesh Kumar, Chennamaneni Ramesh, Rajeev Sharma, Anurag Sharma, AK Khan, GR Reddy and R. Shobha were cancelled by the government.
