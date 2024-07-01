Telangana Govt District Youth and Sports Office Mega Job Mela at G-19, Integrated District Office- Bhadradri Kothagudem District

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Mega Job Fair at Kothagudem Club Under the direction of Telangana Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TGSTEP, Secunderabad) and District Collector, District Youth and Sports Department, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Date for providing job opportunities in Kothagudem Club. On 01-07-2024 Mega Jammala was organized at Kothagudem Club, Kothagudem.

Those who have studied in SSSC, Intermediate, Diploma, BE, Degree, B.Tech, MTech, MBA, MCA, MCUS, BPharmacy, Empharmacy and Hotel Management courses and are unemployed have registered in this job fair (2450) and attended the interviews. . This jobIn the fair, job opportunities were provided to (603) people in approximately (60) prominent private companies. 928 people were selected for the next interview and a total of 1531 people were selected in this job fair. On the occasion of Job Mela, Kottagudem MLAs Koonanneni Sambasiva Rao and District Collector Jitesh V Patil lit the torch and started it.

Kothagudem legislators and districtThe Collector said that all the unemployed should take advantage of this opportunity and advised the youth who got jobs to get a good job and go to a good position. Municipal Chairman Kapu Seethamalakshmi, Municipal Councilors, District Employment Development Officer Vijara, District Youth and Sports Officer K Sanjeeva Rao, Superintendent were present in this program. R. Uday Kumar StaffTirumala Rao and Lakshmaiah participated.



