Telangana govt introduces Kaleshwaram report in the assembly
Highlights
The Telangana Legislative Assembly is entering its second day of sessions, with the government having tabled the Kaleshwaram Commission report.
The report by Justice PC Ghosh was distributed to MLAs via pen drive. Alongside this, the government has introduced the Municipal and Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill and the Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments Bill.
Debate has commenced on the Telangana Municipal Act 2019 Amendment Bill. Minister Sridhar Babu clarified that, as discussions are ongoing, an ordinance cannot be passed at this stage.
He emphasised that the Bill aims to allocate 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local elections, which is the primary purpose of the legislation.
