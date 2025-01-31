Telangana Govt Likely to Hold Special Assembly Session on Caste Survey on February 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is expected to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly on February 7 to discuss the findings of the Comprehensive Household Survey, which is widely being referred to as the Caste Survey. The survey report will be submitted to the state government on February 2 and is likely to be placed before the Cabinet on February 5 for approval before being tabled in the Assembly. However, official confirmation on the special session is still awaited, as both government officials and the Assembly Secretariat remain tight-lipped about the schedule.

BC Reservations for Local Body Polls Under Discussion

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that the caste census report will be submitted to the Cabinet on February 5. Speaking informally to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the Cabinet would discuss the possibility of enhancing reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) before conducting the upcoming local body elections. He also alleged that opposition parties had attempted to obstruct the caste survey process.

Mr. Goud indicated that the local body polls would only take place after the BC reservation issue is finalized. He emphasized that the Congress was fully prepared for the elections and was focusing on strengthening its presence in the Greater Hyderabad region, where it failed to secure any MLA seats in the last Assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy’s Review Meetings Justified

Defending Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to hold review meetings outside the Secretariat, Mr. Goud stated that the meetings were based on logistical needs. He contrasted the current government’s approach with that of the previous BRS regime, saying that the Congress-led government ensures regular reviews with officials at the Secretariat while also engaging with the public.

Criticism of BJP’s Role in Hyderabad’s Development

Reacting to protests by BJP corporators, Mr. Goud targeted Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, questioning the BJP’s contributions to Hyderabad’s development. He accused the Union Ministers of failing to secure central funds for the city and claimed that the Congress government was committed to addressing Hyderabad’s issues.

Additionally, he announced that the Congress would soon reveal its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections. With key political decisions on BC reservations and local polls on the horizon, the special Assembly session, if convened, is expected to be a crucial political development in Telangana.