Telangana Govt sanctions 88 works under STSDF worth Rs 156 cr

Hyderabad: As part of comprehensive development of Tandas (Tribal habitations, the Telangana government sanctioned 88 works under Scheduled Tribes Special Development Fund (STSDF) with an estimated cost of Rs 156.60 crore to develop BT roads on 211 km stretch in 16 constituencies.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken a decision in the history of India towards political empowerment of the ST (Scheduled Tribes) communities in the Telangana. He realised the long pending Tribal's demand for ´Maa Thandalo Maa Rajyam' (My habitation, my rule). The tribal habitations have been promoted as self ruling Tandas (Gram Panchayats) and fulfilled their aspirations. The self-governance policy in the Tandas brought a positive change in the social development of the ST community in the state.

The government created a history of converting Thandas and Gudems with a population of more than 500 into new Gram Panchayats. Tribals are delighted over promoting a total of 3,146 Thandas and Gudems into Panchayats. Thousands of Adivasi, Lambadi and Tribal youths won the local body elections and assumed charge as Sarpanchs and Ward members. Political transformation in the Tanda Gram Panchayats helped the tribal community to play an active role in the government.

The government also earmarked adequate funds and spending the same for their comprehensive development which paved the way for continuous growth of the Panchayats.

The government sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the construction of each Gram Panchayat building. The government has given permission to fill up 1650 posts in the tribal welfare department. Rs 1,385 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of 2,500 km of roads to provide road facilities to 1,287 ST Panchayats.

Under STSDF, the state government sanctioned construction of 88 BT roads in 16 Assembly constituencies dominated by the ST habitations in the state. As part of that, the government sanctioned 88 works with an estimation of Rs 156.60 crores to lay BT roads on 211.86 km stretch. Government orders have already been issued to this effect.