Telangana govt. sanctions Rs 250 Cr for 4 RoBs construction

Telangana government on Friday sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the construction of four railway over bridges in the state. A total of Rs 450 crores will be spent including Rs 154.80 crore by Indian railways.

The construction of railway over bridges is taken up by roads and buildings department.

On the occasion, the roads and buildings minsiter V Prashanth Reddy thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing administrative sanction of Rs 404.82 crore for executing the projects.

The four ROBs will be constructed at Chatanpally, Shadnagar with a cost of Rs 95 crore, Adilabad Market Yard with Rs 97.20 crore, Peddapalli town with Rs 119.50 crore and Madhavanagar, Nizamabad with Rs 93.12 crore.

At present, the construction of railway over bridge (ROB) at Kaitalapur has been held over due to a legal issue with a property owner against acquisition.