Telangana govt. sets up 36 fast-track courts in crimes against women

To ensure speedy trails in the crimes against women and children, the Telangana government and High Court are jointly working to bring 36 fast-track courts in the state. The state government announced its decision on Thursday of setting up the fast-track courts in 34 districts.

The Supreme Court on July 25 issued orders to all the states to set up fast-track courts for speedy trials and the state High Court had notified to the government about setting up courts in Telangana. The public also demanded the government to arrange fast-track court in the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor Disha.

The fast-track courts will work under the additional sessions court judge for a year. While the government announced to set up the courts, the High Court has appointed 11 judges to head the special courts. Transfer orders were issued on Friday to the judges B Srinivas Rao to Hyderabad special court, K Maruti Devi to Rangareddy district court, Y Jaya Prasad to Nalgonda, K Aruna Kumari to Khammam and J Maitreyi to Kukatpally courts.

Meanwhile, district judges D Madhavi Krishna of Karimnagar, T Narsi Reddy of Nizamabad and M Syamsri of Medak have been directed to look after the courts for trying offences against women besides their POCSO court responsibilities.