Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana govt. sets up 36 fast-track courts in crimes against women

Telangana govt. sets up 36 fast-track courts in crimes against women
Highlights

To ensure speedy trails in the crimes against women and children, the Telangana government and High Court are jointly working to bring 36 fast-track...

To ensure speedy trails in the crimes against women and children, the Telangana government and High Court are jointly working to bring 36 fast-track courts in the state. The state government announced its decision on Thursday of setting up the fast-track courts in 34 districts.

The Supreme Court on July 25 issued orders to all the states to set up fast-track courts for speedy trials and the state High Court had notified to the government about setting up courts in Telangana. The public also demanded the government to arrange fast-track court in the rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor Disha.

The fast-track courts will work under the additional sessions court judge for a year. While the government announced to set up the courts, the High Court has appointed 11 judges to head the special courts. Transfer orders were issued on Friday to the judges B Srinivas Rao to Hyderabad special court, K Maruti Devi to Rangareddy district court, Y Jaya Prasad to Nalgonda, K Aruna Kumari to Khammam and J Maitreyi to Kukatpally courts.

Meanwhile, district judges D Madhavi Krishna of Karimnagar, T Narsi Reddy of Nizamabad and M Syamsri of Medak have been directed to look after the courts for trying offences against women besides their POCSO court responsibilities.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top